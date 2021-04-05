UrduPoint.com
Multan To Get More Centers After 22000 Plus Registered For Vaccination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad Monday visited vaccination centers in the city and recommended another venue for vaccination after number of those registered for vaccination against coronavirus rose to 22170, a figure that would rise further.

The DC visited District Health Development Center (DHDC), a vaccination center for general public, and DHQ hospital that is meant for vaccination of health staff. The DC also visited Quaid-e-Azam Academy for educational development and recommended it as a possible site to serve as another vaccination center for general public.

Ali Shahzad said that the recommendation for another vaccination center at Quaid-e-Azam academy was being sent to Punjab government and NADRA would be informed of the additional vaccination center after approval by provincial government.

He said that Multan needed more vaccination centers as DHDC, the only vaccination center for general public, was attracting heavy rush of the people, waiting for vaccination.

CEO Health Dr. Arshad Malik informed the DC that 22170 people have so far been registered for vaccination in Multan. He added that so far 6908 persons have been given the first dose while 424 have received the second and final dose.

