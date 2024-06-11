Open Menu

Multan To Have 20 New Parks

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Multan to have 20 new parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has submitted a summary to government for constructing 20 new parks in the city.

DG PHA, Asif Rauf stated this during a briefing to Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani at his office here on Tuesday.

The director general stated that an expenditure of Rs 130 million for the restoration of Jinnah Park, Rs 220 million for Shamsabad Park, and Rs 150 million for the repair and maintenance of and Rs one billion had been estimated Qasim Park.

The ACS issued instructions to upgrade parks in major cities of South Punjab and the Parks & Horticulture Authorities of Bahawalpur, Multan, and DG Khan had been tasked with this upgrade and with preparing a strategy to obtain development funds by outsourcing the parks.

The ACS issued these instructions during a meeting held to review the current situation of the parks.

Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shuaib Khan Tareen, attended the meeting while DG PHA Multan, Asif Rauf Khan briefed the meeting.

Rabbani emphasized that green belts and parks were the beauty of any city and that it was the administration's duty to develop recreational places for citizens.

He highlighted the urgent need for a large park with upgraded facilities in Multan.

The ACS instructed DG PHA to prioritize the restoration of Jinnah Park and Shamsabad Park, adding that facilities in both parks should be enhanced and jogging tracks constructed, while Quaid-e-Azam Park should remain open for visitors.

Rabbani also directed that trees be planted in maiden of Bosan Road, Khanewal Road, and other major city roads, and that a comprehensive plan be prepared for planting trees in open spaces.

APP/mjk

