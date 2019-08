(@FahadShabbir)

There would be no load-shedding on Eidul-Azha, it was announced by the Mepco here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :There would be no load-shedding on Eidul-Azha, it was announced by the Mepco here on Friday.

Mepco CEO Tahir Mahmood said uninterrupted power supply would continue across the district in Eid holidays.

In view of ongoing rainy season, he appealed people to stay away from electric installation.