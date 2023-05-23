UrduPoint.com

Multan To Shower Love On Shuhada As People Prepare For May 25 Martyrs Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Multan divisional and district administrations have started making arrangements to observe Martyrs Day on May 25 when people from all walks of life would shower their love on Shuhada as a mark of respect to acknowledge their services in defending the motherland and it's development.

Commissioner Multan Amir Khattak chaired a meeting with noted politicians, officials and community leaders here Thursday and announced to observe Martyrs Day with solemnity and respect to Shuhada on May 25 when the national flag would be hoisted atop over a century-old clock tower building and national anthem would be played.

Advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, additional Commissioner Coordination Sarfraz Ahmad, deputy commissioner Omar Jahangir, noted religious scholar Qari Muhammed Hanif Jalindhary, president high court bar Multan Rana Asif Saeed, president district bar Waheed Bukhari, members of bar and peace committees were present.

Noted politicians including Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar, Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Malik Asif Rajwana, Zaheeruddin Alizai, Haji Ehsanuddin Qureshi, Rana Ejaz Ahmad Noon, Mian Shahzad Maqbool Bhutta, Qasim Khan Langah, Rana Iqbal Siraj, Mian Salman Qureshi, Mian Salman Naeem, Rana Tahir Shabbir, Babar Shah, president Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar, and representatives from lawyers, civil society, traders and religious parties were also present.

Deputy commissioner Omar Jahangir said that rallies would be taken out across Multan district and national flag would flutter atop important buildings.

The whole nation stands by the martyrs, their families, and with the armed forces of Pakistan, he added.

