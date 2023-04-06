Close
Multan To Step Up Crackdown Against Dengue On 'war-footing Basis'

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 01:00 PM



MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Local divisional administration decided to step up crackdown against dengue larva 'on war footing basis' during review meeting of dengue control arranged here Thursday.

Commissioner Amir Khattak ordered to serve notices on SOPs violators with sealing buildings suspected of containing the larva before cutting FIRs against owners of the premises concerned.

He said purging the province of dengue larva was responsibility of the government, and so he directed the departments concerned to get active to overcome the issue all the time.

'Teams must be visible in fields' he said and warned of zero-tolerance on forgery in reporting of the situation. He wanted Multan division emerge atop over performance.

All activities against dengue would be uploaded on portal via modern android system, he maintained.

The Commissioner asked to municipal authority to clean cemeteries, bus, wagon stands along with public offices.

Public awareness to be raised in Friday sermons against both dengue and corona since risk of bringing up the larva increased manifold after recent rains, said the top administrator.

It's directed to district and tehsil administrations to hold 'dengue control meetings' in their respective offices to come up the issue.

Education department ordered to arrange zero-periods in schools to proliferate awareness among little students about hazards of dengue.

