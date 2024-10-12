Multan Traffic Police Launch Anti-smog Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) City traffic police launched a special campaign to combat smog.
According to a traffic police spokesperson, over 7,000 fines have already been issued for violations of ant-smog measures.
He mentioned that a crackdown on helmetless riders also continues and over 51,000 fines have been issued so far this year. Meanwhile, in an ongoing awareness campaign, traffic police educated drivers on smog prevention, advising them to change engine oil regularly. He remarked that the crackdown will continue against elements creating smog and helmetless riders in the city.
