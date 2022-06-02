Multan Under-12 Sports festival opens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A two-day Multan Under-12 Sports festival has begun today (June 3) under aegis of local sports department.

According to Divisional Sports Officer Rana Naveed Anjam, children - both male and female of and below 12 years age - were registered with the sports' board entitled to take part in the games. Registration being started couple of days ago is closed at 12:00 p.m. today.

Children were invited to secure registration for three kinds of competition including athletics, rope pulling, football and martial arts.

Concluding ceremony of the competition would be held afternoon of June 4 (tomorrow).

Talking to media persons, Rana Naveed Anjam said the aim of organising the event was to shift children into healthy activities after taking them out from polluted environment of mobile phone.

He asked parents and guardians to visit themselves to register their children so that they could play pivotal role for constituting a healthy society.

Rana Jahanzeb Ali, CEO of Pasban academy said the event was going to be opened with special drill by its children carrying Ertugal swords to make it memorable. He asked parents to come as well and support their children for taking interest in plays instead locking into useless indoor activities. He said Commissioner would come to give away prizes to winning players on concluding session of the sports gala.