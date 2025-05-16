Multan-Vehari Road to complete in one year: commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The construction of the Vehari Road project, designed to enhance connectivity across Multan, Khanewal, and Vehari districts, is advancing swiftly with simultaneous work ongoing at multiple locations.

Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan conducted a comprehensive briefing on the progress of construction sites spanning all three districts.

The project covers a total length of 74.8 kilometers, including 19.20 kilometers in Multan, 6 kilometers in Khanewal, and 49.60 kilometers link with district Vehari. The development includes the construction of an additional carriageway at an estimated cost of Rs 12 billion to accommodate increasing traffic and ensure smoother travel for commuters.During the briefing, it was revealed that 5.5 kilometers in Multan, 2.5 kilometers in Khanewal, and 12 kilometers in Vehari are targeted for completion by June 30.

Addressing the briefing, Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said the project fulfills a long-standing demand of the people of Multan Division and has been launched under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

The entire project is expected to be fully operational within one year, marking a significant milestone in regional infrastructure enhancement.

He added that the Punjab government is committed to providing the necessary funds for the project’s timely completion. This road network will not only improve connectivity but also stimulate economic activities across the linked districts,he said.

The commissioner further instructed the installation of a dedicated drainage system on both sides of the road in densely populated areas to prevent waterlogging and road deterioration. He stressed that the system is designed to ensure smooth water flow and protect the newly constructed roads.Additionally, electric poles will be installed along the right-of-way, with strict safety protocols to be observed.Commissioner also mentioned that the Rs 13 billion additional carriageway project has already been approved .The tendering process is in its final stages, and construction work is expected to begin immediately after its completion.