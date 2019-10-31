Multan Walled City project extension till 2020 approved

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi decided to proceed ahead with the Walled City Project (WCP) for revival of the city's historical monuments and heritage in a meeting held here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi decided to proceed ahead with the Walled City Project (WCP) for revival of the city's historical monuments and heritage in a meeting held here on Thursday.

It was a maiden meeting of the WCP Steering Committee presided over jointly by Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi as its chairman and Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak as the project director, an important development that promised resumption of work on reviving The city's heritage under Rs 251 million initiative, said an official release.

Two components of the projects have already been completed, including renovation of Musafir Khana near Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed and conservation of Haram Gate, while remaining Rs 86 million would be invested to conserve and renovate 87 shops of Punjab's second largest Sarafa Bazaar upto a length of 100 meters and to revive historical Pak Gate.

Chairman WCP Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said: "I want to give residents of the city of saints a gift of revival of heritage of the ancient city of Multan." Nadeem Qureshi said that fortification wall of the walled city and three of its six historical gates did not exist today and promised to revive the three missing gates and fortification wall under the project.

He said that in addition to seeking funds from the Punjab government, the WCP Steering Committee would also make efforts to get Rs 450 million from the Economic Affairs Division available with them as saving.

The young PTI politician announced that no one would be allowed to paste or instal banners and panaflex on historical buildings and structures.

Project Director DC Amir Khatak said that a sum of Rs 33 million would be spent on conservation and renovation of 87 shops of Sarafa Bazaar, adding that an expert consultant would be hired to complete it.

He said the meeting had decided to release salaries of WCP employees while the committee would be formed to clear arrears of the project owed to contractors for the work they have completed already.

It was decided to remove all encroachments from the monuments and to convert over a century-old Clock Tower building into Pak-Italian Resource centre.

It may be noted that the WCP Multan was one of the 41 development initiatives agreed upon under Pak-Italy Debt for Development Swap Agreement (PIDSA) under which three components were to be completed at a cost of Rs 251 million.

Two components stand completed and the third one and more heritage revival initiatives would be taken up shortly, a WCP official said.