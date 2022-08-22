Multan WASA delegation visits Faisalabad WASA office, discuss billing system

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Multan Monday visited WASA Faisalabad office to adopt its online billing system for ensuring maximum recovery of agency dues.

Deputy Director Information Technology WASA Mr Farhan Ali welcomed the delegation and briefed regarding billing system.

He said that WASA Faisalabad was ensuring in-time delivery of monthly bills in addition to facilitating the consumers with easy installments for its payment.

He said that quality services coupled with relaxation in payment of bills through easy installments helped WASA Faisalabad to increase its revenue.

Farhan Ali said that WASA Faisalabad had also updated its billing system to facilitate the consumers with duplicate bills and online payment due to which WASA consumers felt easy to pay WASA bills in-time.

The Multan WASA delegation comprised of Deputy Director Finance Mansoor Ahmad, Deputy Director Recovery Abdul Majeed, Supervisor Computers Operation Muhammad Zahid and Assistant Muhammad Rehman.