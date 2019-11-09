Multan Waste Management Company BoD approves recruitment

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) BoD has given approval for purchasing machinery worth Rs 350 millions , recruitment of 300 sanitary workers and 25 drivers.

The board of Directors meeting led by Chairman MWMC and DC Aamer Khattak was held here on Saturday.

The BoD has directed company administration to spend Rs 350 millions funds fixed for procurement of machinery in the budget and recruitment of staff.

Deputy Commissioner and chairman of the company Aamer Khattak said that "Neat and clean Multan is our wish".

The MWMC administration was directed to prepare TORs to recruit specialised workshop mechanic besides making sanitary workers' monitoring system more effective and utilize all capabilities to come up to the expectations of citizens regarding cleanliness.

Sahibzada Ibrahim Khan, Deputy director development Malik Fareed, Managing director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar and managers were also present.