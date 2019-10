(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration has announced bonus for employees for the duties performed on Eidul Azha days.

According to MWMC official source, the company board of directors has approved one-month basic pay as bonus for all 2,200 company employees, which will be paid on Friday.