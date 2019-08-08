UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Waste Management Company Engages Ulema To Sensitise Citizens Over Cleanliness Importance

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:49 PM

Multan Waste Management Company engages ulema to sensitise citizens over cleanliness importance

The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has engaged ulema to sensitise people about cleanliness importance during the Eid-ul-Azha days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has engaged ulema to sensitise people about cleanliness importance during the Eid-ul-Azha days.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Ameer Hussain Qureshi while holding a press conference here on Thursday said that the company was educating people through worship places and they had written letters to religious scholars requesting them to highlight cleanliness importance to citizens during their sermons and other sessions at religious places.

He said that they have also launched awareness campaign at educational institutions and private organisations about cleanliness. About cleanliness arrangements plan on Eid-ul-Azha, Ameer Qureshi said that they have increased Primary dumping stations to 14 from five,adding that these stations would work as temporary complaint cell while a monitoring cell would also be established at the head office to monitor the cleanliness operation on Eid.

He said that loader rickshaws, rickshaws and other machinery had been hired for three days of Eid and they had also purchased 45,000 bio-degradable shopping bags to collect the animal offals. He said that the shopping bags would be distributed among people through 14 stations.

He said that special complaint cell number 1139 was functional and the complaint regarding cleanliness would be addressed within two hours.

He said that the company was working on 133 square kilometer area of 68 urban union councils. Waste production of the city was 800 to 900 ton daily. He urged the media to cooperate with company to sensitise citizens about cleanliness and improvement in the company,he added.

Related Topics

Multan Company Media From

Recent Stories

PALS RESCUE saves 176 lives this monsoon season

23 minutes ago

FAO food prices fall for second straight month in ..

21 seconds ago

Peshawar Bar Council condemns revoking special sta ..

22 seconds ago

KP govt to buy Air Quality Monitors to reduce air ..

26 seconds ago

Two dead in explosion at Russian military base

28 seconds ago

Town-I Peshawar passes annual budget of Rs 1.58 bn ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.