Multan Waste Management Company engages ulema to sensitise citizens over cleanliness importance

The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has engaged ulema to sensitise people about cleanliness importance during the Eid-ul-Azha days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has engaged ulema to sensitise people about cleanliness importance during the Eid-ul-Azha days.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Ameer Hussain Qureshi while holding a press conference here on Thursday said that the company was educating people through worship places and they had written letters to religious scholars requesting them to highlight cleanliness importance to citizens during their sermons and other sessions at religious places.

He said that they have also launched awareness campaign at educational institutions and private organisations about cleanliness. About cleanliness arrangements plan on Eid-ul-Azha, Ameer Qureshi said that they have increased Primary dumping stations to 14 from five,adding that these stations would work as temporary complaint cell while a monitoring cell would also be established at the head office to monitor the cleanliness operation on Eid.

He said that loader rickshaws, rickshaws and other machinery had been hired for three days of Eid and they had also purchased 45,000 bio-degradable shopping bags to collect the animal offals. He said that the shopping bags would be distributed among people through 14 stations.

He said that special complaint cell number 1139 was functional and the complaint regarding cleanliness would be addressed within two hours.

He said that the company was working on 133 square kilometer area of 68 urban union councils. Waste production of the city was 800 to 900 ton daily. He urged the media to cooperate with company to sensitise citizens about cleanliness and improvement in the company,he added.