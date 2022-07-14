Multan Waste Management Company honours workers

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) held a function in honor of its workers at District Council Hall for successful cleaning operation in Eid holidays

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) held a function in honor of its workers at District Council Hall for successful cleaning operation in Eid holidays.

Commissioner Amir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto, MWMC's CEO Ameer Hassan among large number of company workers attended the event.

Commissioner Amir Khattak handed over bonus checks with shields and certificates among workers on their good performance in carrying out cleaning operation on the Eid.

Addressing to the function, Commissioner Aamir Khattak announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to the company's CEO Amir Hassan.

He said that he was giving the prize not from any government funds but from his own pocket.

He said the success of 'Eid Cleaning Operation' is the result of team work. He said issues related to workers' promotion, increase in human resource and infrastructure of company would be addressed very soon.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said the success of 'Eid Cleaning Operation' was due to hard work of the workers.

At the event, souvenirs were presented to the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner.