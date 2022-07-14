UrduPoint.com

Multan Waste Management Company Honours Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Multan Waste Management Company honours workers

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) held a function in honor of its workers at District Council Hall for successful cleaning operation in Eid holidays

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) held a function in honor of its workers at District Council Hall for successful cleaning operation in Eid holidays.

Commissioner Amir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto, MWMC's CEO Ameer Hassan among large number of company workers attended the event.

Commissioner Amir Khattak handed over bonus checks with shields and certificates among workers on their good performance in carrying out cleaning operation on the Eid.

Addressing to the function, Commissioner Aamir Khattak announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to the company's CEO Amir Hassan.

He said that he was giving the prize not from any government funds but from his own pocket.

He said the success of 'Eid Cleaning Operation' is the result of team work. He said issues related to workers' promotion, increase in human resource and infrastructure of company would be addressed very soon.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said the success of 'Eid Cleaning Operation' was due to hard work of the workers.

At the event, souvenirs were presented to the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner.

Related Topics

Multan Holidays Company Event From Government

Recent Stories

Rain, wind, thunderstorm likely to persist in KP

Rain, wind, thunderstorm likely to persist in KP

1 second ago
 Risk of dengue larvae breeding upsurges after rain ..

Risk of dengue larvae breeding upsurges after rains

3 seconds ago
 Rapidly growing population in Pakistan is a wake-u ..

Rapidly growing population in Pakistan is a wake-up calls: Senator Samina

4 minutes ago
 Three members of family die in gas leak explosion

Three members of family die in gas leak explosion

4 minutes ago
 Atta Tarar condemns PTI chief's threats to officer ..

Atta Tarar condemns PTI chief's threats to officers

4 minutes ago
 Outage hits Twitter service in US, Europe

Outage hits Twitter service in US, Europe

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.