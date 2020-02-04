UrduPoint.com
Multan Waste Management Company Imposes Fine On Four Owners Of Cattle-pens

The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) decided to take strict action against owners of cattle-pens, located in urban areas

According to official sources, the company imposed fine Rs 10,000 on four owners of different cattle-pens at Sameejabad area, here on Tuesday.

The MWMC had served notices to the owners but they did not pay heed to the notices, said MWMC Managing Director Nasir Shehzad Dogar.

He observed that the cattle holders used to threw dung on streets and it also cause sewerage problems. Similarly, the cattle-pens in urban areas have also marred beauty of the city.

He stated that action would also be taken in union councils, recently included in urban area. He warned that the animals would confiscated, in case they cattle-holders would not abolish cattle-pens in city area.

