Multan Waste Management Company imposes fine on six cattle pens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Enforcement wing of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) imposed fine Rs 46,000 on six cattle pens here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), the MWMC enforcement wing launched a crackdown against cattle pens situated at residential areas.

During raid at Fazal Kareem Town, six cattle pen owners fined with Rs 46,000.

The cattle pen owners have been directed to shift their cattle pens outside the residential areas otherwise more fine would be imposed on them.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that fine was being increased gradually on the violators. He said that fine was being imposed by keeping in view the number of cattle.