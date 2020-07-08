Multan Waste Management Company imposes fine to shopkeepers over littering on roads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) enforcement cell launched operation against the people involved in throwing littering on roads and imposed Rs 25500 fine to dozen of shopkeepers over violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) enforcement cell launched operation against the people involved in throwing littering on roads and imposed Rs 25500 fine to dozen of shopkeepers over violation.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed the company to impose fine who was involved in damaging the beauty of the city roads.

The enforcement cell imposed fine to food festival, Sajjad chick manufacturers, Rab Nawaz hotel, Pak hardware, Bilal air cooler maker and others.

Chief Executive officer MWMC Abdul Latif Khan said that the fine process was started after launching awareness drive among the citizens about cleanliness.

He said that the fines were imposed to violators after cleanliness awareness and serving notices adding that such fines also imposed in developed countries over littering on roads.

Mr Latif urged the citizens to cooperate with company and throw the waste into the bins.

The shopkeepers were asked to place the rubbish and garbage outside their shops while closing shops in night so that the sanitary staff would be able to lift it in the morning.