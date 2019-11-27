Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) appoints 16 heirs of deceased sanitary workers

UrduPoint.com
Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has issued appointment letters to 16 legal heirs of sanitary workers who died during service

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has issued appointment letters to 16 legal heirs of sanitary workers who died during service.

MWMC Manager Admin and HR Aqeel Ahmed told APP here on Wednesday that regular appointment letters were issued under 17-A rule of Punjab civil servants.

The official highlighted that the newly appointed staff would be deputed nearby Union Councils after completion of medical test process and they would join the duty from December 1, he added.

