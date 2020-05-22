Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) cancells Eid holidays of operational staff

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration has cancelled the Eid holidays of all operational staff to ensure cleanliness in the city

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration has cancelled the Eid holidays of all operational staff to ensure cleanliness in the city.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that the operational staff will remain on duty during three days of Eid-ul-Fitr for swift cleanliness in the city.

The contractual staff would also be available in first two days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that they had completed all arrangements while work on Eid cleanliness plan also underway.

The cleanliness of roads towards Jamia mosques, Imam Bargahaz was being made while cleanliness of every knock and corner of city be ensured.

The lining of roads through white powder will also be made. He said that disinfection spray was also being carried out to avert from Covid-19.

He said that complaint cell of MWMC will also remain open for citizens�during Eid holidays. Citizens could register their complaints regarding cleanliness on complaint cell number 1139 for speedy redressal.

Manager Admin & HR Aqeel Ahmed said that the holidays will be counted as working days for the workers and to be compensated in pay of next month.

He said that salary to all company staffers had been paid before Eid-ul-Fitr.

APP /sak1220 hrs