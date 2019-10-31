UrduPoint.com
Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Directed To Enhance Cleanliness Capacity

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:28 PM

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Thursday that Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) would have to enhance capacity to keep an expanded city area clean

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Thursday that Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) would have to enhance capacity to keep an expanded city area clean.

Commissioner was presiding over a meeting of MWMC here. He asked the MWMC to begin process of recruiting more sanitary workers and other staff to meet the challenge as the metropolitan status for Multan has been decided.

MWMC Chief Officer Nasir Dogar informed the meeting that out of total 1600 sanitary workers, 200 were medically unfit adding that company was going to hire 500 more sanitary workers and 50 drivers.

He said that MWMC needed a permanent landfill site. He said that company was going to establish a workshop and parking area to save resources effectively.

Commissioner said that those spreading trash at points other than the containers placed by MWMC should be warned and should face strict action on repeating the violation.

