Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Finalises Cleanliness Arrangements For Eid

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:09 PM

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) finalises cleanliness arrangements for Eid

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has finalised arrangements for special cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha to ensure clean environment to citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has finalised arrangements for special cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha to ensure clean environment to citizens.

Assistant Manager Operation MWMC Usman Khursheed while talking to APP here on Friday said that the company would purchase 3400 kg shopper bags to collect animal offal's during Eid-ul-Azha,adding that 15 dumpers, five blades excavators, one chain dozer, 200 trollies, 200 Suzuki vans along with 500 drivers along with company machinery and staff for cleanliness operation on Eid Ul Azha were hired.

He said that sanitary staff would distribute shopping bags among citizens door-to-door before Eid to collect offals.

He said that a trench would be dug-up at landfill site Boa Pur to dump the animal offal's and other waste.

He said that sanitary staff would collect offal's and other waste from the city on three days of Eid.

Usman said that they would launch special cleanliness of the city ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, adding that all possible resources would be utilized to ensure cleanliness during Eid days.

He said that awareness drive would also be launched to sensitize citizens about importance of cleanliness during Eid.

He said that citizens could get their complaints registered on1139.

He urged citizens to cooperate with company staff and hand over the animal offal's to sanitary staffers.

