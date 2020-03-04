Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) serves 350 notices to cattle pen owners

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has served notices to about 350 cattle pen owners and others over throwing cattle dung and waste in streets, roads so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has served notices to about 350 cattle pen owners and others over throwing cattle dung and waste in streets, roads so far.

Incharge MWMC Task force Faheem Lodhi told APP that they had constituted three teams which were looking after three different type of waste including cattle pens, debris and municipal and medical waste.

He said that sector incharges of MWMC assisting them to identify the cattle pens, debris and waste in their respective areas.

He said that notices were being issued over violation and they had fined about Rs 250,000 so far during the ongoing drive.

He said that cattle pen owners were also given deadline for shifting of cattle pens outside the city premises under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak. He said that first warning notices were issued to lift the waste and then fine imposed over not following the directions.

He said that citizens should cooperate them for making the city neat and clean and threw waste on fixed points instead of roads or streets.

Meanwhile, MWMC staff participated with WASA to drain rain water in low lying areas of the city and clean the garbage from manholes and drains becoming hurdle in raid water.