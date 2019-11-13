Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) set up two more transfer stations in city

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) would set up two more transfer stations in order to expedite waste disposal in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) would set up two more transfer stations in order to expedite waste disposal in city.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that currently there were four transfer stations in the city and one station was set up for 10 Union Council,adding that he said to cater needs of 20 more UCs two more covered stations were being built with the cooperation of philanthropists.

He said that 1600 sanitary workers were working in fields while there was a dire need of 2800 workers for swift cleanliness in city.

About sanitary staff, CEO MWMC said that 300 sanitary workers and 25 drivers would be recruited soon to meet the staff shortage. He said that latest machinery worth Rs 350 millions would be purchased soon as company's BoD has given approval.

He said that work was ongoing for repair and maintenance of 85 containers,250 hand-carts and two mechanical sweepers.

He said that Sanitation staff strength at Union Councils level was being enhanced.