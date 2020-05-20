UrduPoint.com
Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Starts Working On Eid Cleanliness Plan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:34 PM

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) starts working on Eid cleanliness plan

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started working on Eid cleanliness plan to make the City of Saints neat and clean

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started working on Eid cleanliness plan to make the City of Saints neat and clean.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has given the task to beautify the entrance points of the city. Deputy managers operations were monitoring the Eid cleanliness plan under the directions of Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar.

Special squad consisting on 30 sanitary staffers launched special cleanliness at Double phattak to Naag Shah chowk along with heavy machinery.

The cleanliness of fertilizer factory Khanewal road, Vehari chowk, Bahawalpur chowk and bypasses are also part of cleanliness plan.

The new areas Suraj Miani, Qasim Bela and others which had included after City declared Metropolitan were also part of the plan.

The dis-infection work of Bosan Road, Gulgasht and Vehari Road was also done in which three teams and water bowsers participated.

APP /sak

