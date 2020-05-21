Multan Waste management company (MWMC) starts cleanliness of graveyards in city

Multan Waste management company (MWMC) has started special drive to clean all graveyards of the city

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Multan Waste management company (MWMC) has started special drive to clean all graveyards of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed the company to clean graveyards as it was decided by keeping in view citizens visit to offer Fateha for their love ones on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitre.

Sector incharges will ensure cleanliness of graveyards existed in their areas while the company staffers started cleanliness work at Hassanparwana, Manzoorabad, Ghouspura, Korla Waris, Shah Rukn - E Alam and other graveyards.

The staff was directed to shift the waste and others outside from graveyards. The cleanliness graveyards of the city will be made in phases.

The implementation on dengue SOPs in graveyards was also directed.

