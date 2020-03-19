UrduPoint.com
Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) To Distribute Masks Among Staffers, Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to distribute masks among staffers, citizens

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration is going to procure 5000 masks for distributing among sanitary workers and citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration is going to procure 5000 masks for distributing among sanitary workers and citizens.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar talking to media persons after distributing face masks at Shamasabad chowk here on Thursday said that they were distributing masks among citizens at various palaces of the city.

He said that company is going to purchase 5000 masks to distribute among sanitary staff and citizens as there were complaints of shortage of masks in market.

He said that they were doing their best to participate in this nobel cause and added that masks and gloves would be distributed among the sanitary staff on daily basis through supervisors as masks could be used one time only.

Nasir said that all possible precautionary measures were being taken for the safety of company staffers to avert from corona virus.

He also urged the citizens to adopt all precautionary measures and avoid going outside homes unnecessary. He said that people should wash their hands time-to-time and avoid touching things unnecessary as preventive measures.

About distribution of sanitizer, he said that awareness drive was being launched regarding this to sensitize citizens and added that sanitizers were available easily in the market.

