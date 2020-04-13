Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) worker dies of cardiac arrest on duty

A worker of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) died of cardiac arrest while performing duty here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : A worker of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) died of cardiac arrest while performing duty here on Monday.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar expressed deep grief over the death of Ghulam Sajid and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family, says an official release.

He announced to give job to a son of the deceased and ordered officials to pay his dues as early as possible to his widow.

MWMC official Daud Makki visited deceased Ghulam Sajid's home and conveyed his heart felt condolences to the family. An official said that Ghulam Sajid was suffering from cardiac ailment since long.