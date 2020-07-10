UrduPoint.com
Multan Waste Management Company Starts Construction Of Wall Around Parking Yard

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:09 PM

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started construction of wall around the main parking yard of MWMC vehicles here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started construction of wall around the main parking yard of MWMC vehicles here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, MWMC taking different initiatives for safety of its vehicles.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Latif Khan said that there three parking areas of the company in the city.

He said that wall was being constructed around the parking yard situated at Water Works road having capacity of 100 vehicles. He said that there was also a workshop in the area for repairing of hand carts.

He said that protection company's vehicles had been neglected in the past adding that special focus was being paid on it now. He said that special barbed wire would be installed atthe parking area in order to ensure safety of vehicles havingworth of millions of rupees.

