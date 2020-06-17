UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Waste Management Company Starts Installation Of 300 Waste Bins In City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:15 PM

Multan Waste Management Company starts installation of 300 waste bins in city

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started installation of 300 decorated waste bins at various roads, markets to improve the cleanliness and beautification of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started installation of 300 decorated waste bins at various roads, markets to improve the cleanliness and beautification of the city.

The orange colour waste bins were installed at Katchery chowk to Nishtar chowk via MDA Road.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar paid visit and reviewed waste bins installation process here on Wednesday.

The citizens were urged to throw the garbage into these waste bins to keep the city neat and clean.

The company has also started preparations for exemplary arrangements on upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, Mr Nasir added.

The supply of 525 hand carts would also be started soon by the contractor and citizens will witness a positive change in the city.

The cleanliness of Qasim Bela, Suraj Miani, Muzaffarabad and new areas which added in city was being ensured.

Related Topics

Multan Company Visit Road Orange Nasir Muzaffarabad Bela Market

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces implementation of Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport welcomes Kenya Airways Cargo

32 minutes ago

Russia Should Tighten Liability for Underpayments ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea to Test COVID-19 Treatment, Candidate ..

2 minutes ago

Cricketer Hasan Ali’s video dancing with woman g ..

43 minutes ago

Russia's Research Center Vektor to Start Clinical ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.