Multan Waste Management Company starts installation of 300 waste bins in city

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started installation of 300 decorated waste bins at various roads, markets to improve the cleanliness and beautification of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started installation of 300 decorated waste bins at various roads, markets to improve the cleanliness and beautification of the city.

The orange colour waste bins were installed at Katchery chowk to Nishtar chowk via MDA Road.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar paid visit and reviewed waste bins installation process here on Wednesday.

The citizens were urged to throw the garbage into these waste bins to keep the city neat and clean.

The company has also started preparations for exemplary arrangements on upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, Mr Nasir added.

The supply of 525 hand carts would also be started soon by the contractor and citizens will witness a positive change in the city.

The cleanliness of Qasim Bela, Suraj Miani, Muzaffarabad and new areas which added in city was being ensured.