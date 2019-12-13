Multan Waste Management Company starts process to procure new machinery

The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started process for procuring new machinery to improve cleanliness system in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started process for procuring new machinery to improve cleanliness system in the city.

The company has decided to divide the city into four zones for swift cleanliness arrangements.

While presiding over a meeting here on Friday, MWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nasir Shahzad said that 100 containers, 400 hand-carts and 600 waste bins would be procured with an estimated cost of over Rs 50 million.

He said that they were going to divide the city into four zones and four deputy managers were being deputed to cover maximum area of the city.

He said Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak would inaugurate the new station of the company near Chungi No 9 in the next week.

He said that 15 motorcycles would be given to sector in-charges also. About 10 civil defence staffers had been deputed with an enforcement team to control littering, garbage and debris on roads.