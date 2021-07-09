UrduPoint.com
Multan Will Be Mega City, Says ACS South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Multan will be mega city, says ACS South Punjab

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar said on Friday that Multan was going to become a mega city and it's infrastructure would be upgraded at par with master plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar said on Friday that Multan was going to become a mega city and it's infrastructure would be upgraded at par with master plan.

ACS South Punjab expressed these views while presiding over meeting of various development departments and secretaries of South Punjab about uplift of the region.

He said that the master plan of the city was being upgraded as per latest ways and needs of the citizens in which mega uplift projects including shifting of iron and other markets out of the city.

He said that special focus would be paid on town planning.

ACS South directed Multan Development Authority (MDA) and other departments to work with joint coordination for uplift of the city.

Saqib Zafar said that the journey of masses serving was heading forward successfully and added that strict monitoring of the departments has been stated to make performance exemplary.

He said that all departments were being taken on one platform for the improvement of central cities of South Punjab including Multan.

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking keen interest in uplift of the region.

He said that parliamentarians would extend every type of cooperation to the administration regarding establishing master plan and implementation on it.

ACS South Punjab directed the secretaries to complete the PC 1 till July 31 for achieving the targets of Annual Development Program.

He said that the performance of all departments would be reviewed on monthly basis.

