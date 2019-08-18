UrduPoint.com
Multan Wins I-Day Kabaddi Festival Match

Sun 18th August 2019 | 06:40 PM

Multan wins I-Day Kabaddi festival match

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Multan team beat Khanewalwon in Kabaddi match held in connection with the Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations at district sports complex here Sunday.

District Sports Officer Muhammad Jameel Kamran said that the district sports department organized the Kabaddi festival match in which Multan took the lead with 41 points against 32 points of Khanewal team.

MPA Sabeen Gul and Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum distributed prizes among the players.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Sabeen Gul said that sports activities were vital for healthy society and the incumbent government was organizing sports facilities at tehsil level.

