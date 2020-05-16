UrduPoint.com
Multan: Work On Largest Safari Park In District Multan Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Multan: Work on largest Safari park in district Multan begins

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The work on largest Safari park of the district Multan has been executed which was being established in Jalalpur Pir Wala.

The Safari park is being set up on 256 kanals land while tree-plantation has also been commenced in the park.

Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Ghulam Sarwar paid visit to the park here on Saturday.

He said that land mafia had occupied the Safari park land illegally and state land was retrieved from land grabbers with the support of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

He informed that Safari park was being developed in collaboration with philanthropists.

He said that Safari park will be made a better recreational site of South Punjab.

He said that employment opportunities will be created at local level with construction of the park.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak will inaugurate the park soon.

APP /sak1050 hrs

