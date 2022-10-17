UrduPoint.com

Multaniites Rejected Imran's Narrative By Vote: Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Multaniites rejected Imran's narrative by vote: Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani

Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Monday that people of Multan rejected the narrative of PTI chief Imran Khan by the power of vote

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Monday that people of Multan rejected the narrative of PTI chief Imran Khan by the power of vote.

In a meeting with a delegation of PPP women wing led by city president Abida Bukhari, Gilani said that all party workers including women deserve commendation for their hard work that led to the victory of PDM candidate in NA-157 bye polls held October 16.

It may be noted that Gilani's son Syed Ali Musa Gilani defeated PTI candidate, Meherbano Qureshi, the daughter of former foreign minister and PTI vice chairman Makhddom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, by a convincing margin in Multan.

Gilani said that in response to hard statements of PTI leaders, he had always observed patience stated that people of Multan will respond by vote which they did in Oct 16 polling.

He said that the PDM government was taking steps in the right direction in pursuit of improving the national economy and provide relief to the people.

