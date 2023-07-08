Multaniites stage demonstrations, join rallies to condemn blasphemy in Sweden

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :People from all segments of society on Friday strongly condemned the act of blasphemy in Sweden and urged the international community to avoid misusing the freedom of expression that hurt the sentiments of Muslims of the world.

There were rallies taken out in all parts of Multan besides other districts of South Punjab. There were protest demonstrations and meetings where speakers condemned the desecration of Holy Quran and demanded stern action against the blasphemer and those behind.

Rallies were taken out by Multan chapters of Jamat e Islami, it's labour wing, Jamat Ulema e Pakistan, Tehrik e Labbaik Pakistan, Milli Yakjehti Council, traders bodies across Multan markets and Bazaars besides many literary and religious groups.

Protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with messages denouncing the desecration committed in Sweden and questioned how sane minds could allow such acts that could hurt sentiments of a bigger segment of the population of the world.