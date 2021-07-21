Multanis celebrated Eid ul Azha with religious enthusiasm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Multan city, on Wednesday, celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with religious enthusiasm where people slaughtered sacrificial animals on the first day of Eid amid strict implementation of Corona SoPs.

The day started with Eid prayers after which special prayers were offered for the safety, progress and stability of the country. People were seen following corona standard operating procedure (SOPs) by wearing face masks and ensuring other safety measures.

No family gatherings, reunions of friends have been organized due to the fourth wave of coronavirus which was more lethal than the first three waves.

The district administration made comprehensive arrangements for cleanliness as Waste Management Company (WMC) started a grand cleanliness operation on early morning to lift animal hides and remaining.

The WMC deployed senior officers to monitor the cleanliness arrangements while the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad himself was monitoring the operation.

The police made strict security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident during the Eid as more than 2300 police officials were deployed on security duty.

A total of 2074 Eid gatherings were organized across the district out of which 48 were declared sensitive where special security arrangements including walk-through gates, metal detectors and CCTV were installed to prevent any mishap.