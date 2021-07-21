UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multanis Celebrated Eid Ul Azha With Religious Enthusiasm

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Multanis celebrated Eid ul Azha with religious enthusiasm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Multan city, on Wednesday, celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with religious enthusiasm where people slaughtered sacrificial animals on the first day of Eid amid strict implementation of Corona SoPs.

The day started with Eid prayers after which special prayers were offered for the safety, progress and stability of the country. People were seen following corona standard operating procedure (SOPs) by wearing face masks and ensuring other safety measures.

No family gatherings, reunions of friends have been organized due to the fourth wave of coronavirus which was more lethal than the first three waves.

The district administration made comprehensive arrangements for cleanliness as Waste Management Company (WMC) started a grand cleanliness operation on early morning to lift animal hides and remaining.

The WMC deployed senior officers to monitor the cleanliness arrangements while the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad himself was monitoring the operation.

The police made strict security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident during the Eid as more than 2300 police officials were deployed on security duty.

A total of 2074 Eid gatherings were organized across the district out of which 48 were declared sensitive where special security arrangements including walk-through gates, metal detectors and CCTV were installed to prevent any mishap.

Related Topics

Multan Police Company Progress Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

2 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

3 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

4 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.