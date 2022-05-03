Multanis celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country the Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in Multan with religious zeal and fervour with no coronavirus restrictions after a gap of two years here on Tuesday.

A large number of citizens participated in the Eid prayers where special prayers were made for stability and prosperity of the country.

Most of the families went to meet their relatives to celebrate Eid while the day also witnesses traditional food items being prepared at homes. The parents also visited parks and other recreational spots with their children.

On the other hand, best cleanliness and security arrangements were made by the district and regional administration.

A total of 4193 police officials were deployed across the division including 2053 in Multan, 964 in Vehari, 510 in Khanewal and 666 in district Lodhan.

Similarly, the people of Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur also celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr in their respective areas.

The citizens lauded the incumbent government over zero load shedding during Eid and urged government to make proper arrangements to control load shedding by keeping in view the rising heat in the country.