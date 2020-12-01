UrduPoint.com
Multanites Reject Negative Politics Of PDM: Akhtar Malik

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Monday said the people of Multan has rejected negative politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Reacting on power show of Pakistan Democratic Movement in Multan, Dr Akhtar Malik said it was a flop show as they manged to gather a few numbers from across the country.

He said that protection of country's looted wealth was the only agenda of these parties, adding that the leaders of these political parties have unveiled their mindset about the state departments.

He pointed out that the people involved in hanging of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto were accompanying Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on the stage.

The minister said the people of Multan knew about the people behind removal of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani from the premiership.

He maintained that Pakistan Democratic Movement was actually a "Abu Bachao" movement. He said they called people from across the country by putting public lives on risk during the ongoing wave of deadly coronavirus.

