MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Practical work on beautification plan devised for the city was kicked off here on Friday through which construction of memorials at Vehari road and SP Chowk was started with the resolve to make interior and external parts of the city embellish and attractive.

According to an official of the DC office, up-gradation of ladies park, Shah Shams and Madni recreational grounds was being made and they were reached up to final stage almost.

Designing of metro routes through carving of Multani craft with unique cultural look was also initiated with zeal and hardworking.

DC Amir Kareem paid visit at Ladies Park on Friday to witness on-going activity for upgrading the recreational place up to proposed standard.

He also visited South Punjab Secretariat building to review construction work being carried out inside four walls of the building.

Amir Kareem vowed that they would adorn intersections and highways with joint venture of local business community.

He said departments concerned were tasked to remove encroachments along with launching cleanliness drive to make the city more attractive and the best living town on the soil.