Open Menu

Multan’s Beenish Saeed Accorded Asia’s ‘principal Of The Year’ Award

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 05:46 PM

Multan’s Beenish Saeed accorded Asia’s ‘principal of the year’ award

Ms. Beenish Saeed, the principal of Multan Cantonment Public School has claimed Asia’s ‘Principal of the Year’ award conferred upon her by the Asia Education Conclave at its recently held prestigious education summit in Bangkok

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Ms. Beenish Saeed, the principal of Multan Cantonment Public School has claimed Asia’s ‘Principal of the Year’ award conferred upon her by the Asia Education Conclave at its recently held prestigious education summit in Bangkok.

“A resounding applause to Beenish, the stellar recipient of the ‘Principal of the Year’ award”, says a post of Asia Education Conclave on its official Facebook and Instagram pages.

Talking to APP, Beenish dedicated her award to martyrs, Ghazis of the country, and teachers performing duties in terrorism-affected areas.

She stood out of the 2085 male and female contenders from across fifteen countries of Asia. She said that the award was an honor not only for her and her family but for the whole country and declared it as an expression of trust in Pakistani education system at the international level.

Beenish is a highly accomplished educationist with over two decades of experience, currently serving as the principal at cantonment public school and college in Multan, Pakistan, reads the post that stretches out to elaborating her qualification as M.Phil in education and M.Sc in Zoology.

She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in education. “Since becoming principal, she has demonstrated strong leadership and organizational skills and her role as Master Trainer and Book Editor at Kangaroo Publications highlights her commitment to professional development.”

Her achievements span certifications in IT Branch Automation, Book review, and Montessori Teachers Training and her skill set encompasses problem-solving, effective communication, organizational acumen, technical proficiency, and interpersonal skills, making her a valuable asset in the field of education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Martyrs Shaheed Education Facebook Male Bangkok Post Family From Asia Instagram

Recent Stories

DC orders for rehabilitation of historical buildin ..

DC orders for rehabilitation of historical building by June 2024

4 minutes ago
 PSX gains 170 points

PSX gains 170 points

4 minutes ago
 Dr. Umar Saif terms role of technology as crucial ..

Dr. Umar Saif terms role of technology as crucial for economic development

4 minutes ago
 Orban says EU can't yet discuss Ukraine membership

Orban says EU can't yet discuss Ukraine membership

18 minutes ago
 4 more marriage halls sealed, fine imposed

4 more marriage halls sealed, fine imposed

18 minutes ago
 Dry weather predicts in northern Sindh

Dry weather predicts in northern Sindh

18 minutes ago
Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, before ECB rate ..

Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, before ECB rate call

25 minutes ago
 Seminar on easy loan at Sargodha Arts Council

Seminar on easy loan at Sargodha Arts Council

25 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

25 minutes ago
 EU court rejects Brussels appeal over Amazon tax r ..

EU court rejects Brussels appeal over Amazon tax ruling

26 minutes ago
 Norway central bank raises interest rate a quarter ..

Norway central bank raises interest rate a quarter point to 4.5pc

26 minutes ago
 Stocks track record day on Wall St, dollar extends ..

Stocks track record day on Wall St, dollar extends losses

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan