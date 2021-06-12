UrduPoint.com
Multan's Development Funds Not To Be Lapsed: FM Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 09:33 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Saturday said development budget of the city would be spent on development projects and not even a single penny would be lapsed from the development funds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Saturday said development budget of the city would be spent on development projects and not even a single penny would be lapsed from the development funds.

Presiding over a meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC), here FM Qureshi said the government has presented Federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22 focusing on enhancing Gross Domestic Product of the country.

He said funds of Rs 900 billion have been allocated for development sector which were 43 percent more than the allocation than the last years. He said growth of country was dependent on spending allocated funds on development projects.

The foreign minister said all departments should start development projects from July 01, under the development package of next fiscal year.

He warned that officers of poor performance would not remain part of district administration. He said parliamentarians and officers should work like a team to complete development projects for public facilitation.

He said the government was committed to giving positive results to masses in the next fiscal year.

FM Qureshi directed officers of Metropolitan Corporation, Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), WASA and Tehsil Council to speed up efforts for resolving issues faced by the masses.

He said meeting of district coordination committee would be held after every fifteen days and he would be briefed progress of development projects regularly.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik lauded the foreign minister for participating in the DCC meeting and said the committee would achieve the targets under the supervision of Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi.

He said district Multan would be made role model in the city through development, adding that the contract of development projects would be given to the contractors capable of completing projects within the stimulated time.

State Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar said different development projects would be completed in the city including new building of girls high school Kotla Tolay Khan, Sewerage disposal of Muhallah Hazariyan, sewerage line at Hazoori Bagh and many others for public facilitation.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance, Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture, Nadeem Qureshi, Advisor to Chief Minister on Transport, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Saleem Labor, Waseem Khan Badozai, Wasif Raan, Sabeen Gull, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

