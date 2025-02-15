Multan's First Smart Police Station Opened At Qadir Pur Raan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 09:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Multan's first smart police station equipped with all modern facilities was made operational
after its formal opening at Qadir Pur Raan, a suburban area, on Saturday.
The new smart police station was an important milestone for Multan police, Regional Police
Officer (RPO) Captain (retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said in a statement.
The modern edifice had a latest interior keeping in view the public facilitation and equipped
with modern IT facilities and equipment.
The new police station would provide better working environment to police officials and facilities to complainants, the RPO said.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan and CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar also visited the new police station and hoped it would bring about an improvement in police performance.
