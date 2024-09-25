(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Multan' grain market, claimed to be the largest in South Asia, has long been a hub of economic activity, yet it faces numerous unresolved issues that continue to hinder its operations.

For years, the market has struggled with poor sanitation, broken roads, and inadequate sewerage systems, and despite being vital part of the region's trade, these problems remain unaddressed. Traders and merchants, who depend on the smooth functioning of this market, are increasingly frustrated by the lack of attention from the authorities concerned.

One of the most pressing concerns is the poor sanitation in the market. The absence of a proper waste disposal system has resulted in accumulation of garbage, which not only creates an unsightly environment, but also poses a significant health risk to those working in or visiting the market. Compounding these problems, the sewerage system is severely outdated, leading to frequent blockages and overflow. With no effective drainage in place, recent rains have turned the market into pools of stagnant water, which have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other pests. The traders report that this water has caused unbearable foul smells, creating an unhealthy atmosphere for both workers and customers.

Along with sanitation issues, the roads leading to and within the grain market are in a state of disrepair. Many roads are filled with potholes, making transportation difficult for traders who move large quantities of goods daily. The broken roads have also led to a rise in vehicle damage and increased transport costs, further burdening the merchants. Additionally, the absence of streetlights has caused frequent accidents and incidents of theft, making it unsafe for traders, especially during the evening hours. The market, which should be bustling with activity, now faces reduced footfall due to these deteriorating conditions.

At a reception, recently organised by the Multan Grain Market supreme council in honour of MPA Salman Naeem, these issues were at the forefront of discussion. Shahid Alam Qureshi, chairman of the council, stated that the grain market, despite being one of the largest in Asia, has not received the attention it deserves from the local administration. "Since the market's establishment, the problems have remained unchanged," he said. "This market should be a model for others, but instead, we are struggling with basic necessities." Mudasir Raja, a prominent figure among the traders, echoed these concerns. He pointed out that the traders and merchants of Multan Grain Market have always supported the administration, responding promptly to any call for cooperation. However, despite their efforts, the authorities have failed to address the chronic issues plaguing the market. "We have always extended our support to the administration," Raja said. "But it is disappointing to see that our issues are constantly ignored."

Responding to the concerns, MPA Salman Naeem reassured the traders that their problems would be solved as a priority. In his address, he acknowledged the significance of the grain market to the region's economy and pledged to take swift action to address the longstanding issues. "The grain market is like my home, and its problems are my own," he said. "I assure you that these issues will be resolved on a priority basis."

To ensure that these problems are tackled effectively, Salman Naeem announced formation of a special committee comprising members of both the market committee and the supreme council. The purpose of the committee would be to collaborate closely with the traders and develop a comprehensive plan to solve the market's pressing issues. "We will work together, consult each other, and ensure that the right solutions are implemented," Naeem added.