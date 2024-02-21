Multan's Main Bus Stand Faces Major Issues
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The main bus stand in Multan, which connects South Punjab to the rest of Pakistan, is dealing with serious problems that are hurting the bus stand's infrastructure and operations.
Unauthorized buildings have been built in areas which was meant for easy travel and customer comfort. This unauthorized construction is taking up space needed for smooth travel through the bus stand.
Citizens, including Saad, Waleed, Kamran Sial, Khizar Baloch, Muhammad Yar, and others, have voiced their dismay over the deteriorating conditions.
The cleanliness has deteriorated, with litter and debris strewn across the premises, inviting concerns about hygiene and public health, they narrated.
Similarly, noise pollution echoed through the corridors of the bus stand, as honking vehicles and bustling crowds created an environment ripe with tension. Apart from this, the citizens added, dilapidated roads further exacerbate the situation, posing risks to both pedestrians and vehicles alike.
The relentless assault of dust pollution adds to the woes, shrouding the area in a haze of discomfort and respiratory complications among people, the citizens said adding that the air is thick with smoke-emitting vehicles also contributes to the city's pollution problems further.
The sale of poor-quality eatables within the premises also posed a health hazard to the passengers, with reports of swindlers lacing food items with drugs to prey on vulnerable victims. Rescue 1122 provided treatment to such persons in various incidents, the citizens maintained.
Expressing their frustration, they said that the transport system itself is under scrutiny, with buses and vans operating well beyond their seating capacity, risking the safety and comfort of passengers but no one is ready to heed to alarming situation.
The citizens also expressed concerns over the trend of overcharging and undue profiteering as transport owners, mostly locals are involved in this illegal practice.
In response, the official sources talking to APP assured to rectify the situation at the Multan Bus Stand saying that plans for infrastructure upgradation and enhanced security measures have also been outlined to restore order and efficiency to the vital transportation hub.
Transport owners, on the other hand, defended their pricing policies stating that it was the impact of overall inflation and rising operational costs on transportation.
