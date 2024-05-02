ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The by-election for the National Assembly constituency NA 148 in Multan, on vacated by Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, will be held on May 19.

Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already designated district returning officers (DRO), returning officers (RO), and assistant returning officers to supervise the electoral process, said an official of ECP on Thursday.

He said that these officials hold pivotal responsibilities in guaranteeing the fairness and transparency of the by-election, spanning from candidate nominations to result declarations.

The NA-148 constituency in Multan holds considerable importance, and the impending by-election is poised to draw interest from multiple political parties competing for success. During the February 8 general election, Gilani secured victory in the NA-148 constituency with 67,326 votes, surpassing his opponent, independent candidate Taimur Altaf Malik, who garnered 67,033 votes.