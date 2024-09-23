Multan’s Rescue 1122 team wins divisional challenge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) In a remarkable display of skill, teamwork, and professionalism, Multan's Rescue 1122 team has emerged victorious in the divisional intra-district rescue challenge held in Multan.

The competition, designed to test the capabilities of various rescue teams in preparation for the upcoming National Rescue Challenge, featured a series of highly complex and physically demanding rescue scenarios.

These included firefighting, trauma response, high-angle rescue, deep-well rescue, and water search and rescue operations.

Rescue teams from Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan districts participated in the divisional challenge, each vying for the top spot in a closely contested competition. However, Multan’s rescue team showcased exceptional performance in all categories, securing first place across the board.

Their comprehensive training, swift responses, and coordination during each task set them apart from their competitors, establishing them as the most capable team in the division.

According to official sources, one of the most challenging events was the high-angle rescue, which tested the teams' ability to save victims trapped at great heights. Multan's team executed the task with precision and efficiency, securing their victory in this category. Similarly, in the deep-well rescue, they demonstrated their expertise in safely retrieving individuals from confined spaces. It is a task that demands not only technical skill but also patience and perseverance.

In the firefighting and trauma response challenges, Multan’s rescue workers excelled by employing advanced techniques to extinguish simulated blazes and provide immediate medical care to injured individuals. The trauma response scenario required swift identification of injuries and rapid medical intervention, both of which the Multan team executed in excellent way.

The water search and rescue event added an additional layer of difficulty, simulating scenarios of drowning victims in fast-moving water. Here, too, the Multan team’s calm demeanor and tactical expertise led them to a decisive win.

Regional Emergency Officer Dr. Ijaz Anjum praised the Multan team’s stellar performance, describing it as a reflection of their dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence in rescue operations. "This victory is not only a win for the team but for the entire Multan division. It shows their preparedness to handle emergency situations under pressure. I am confident they will perform exceptionally well at the national level," said Dr. Anjum. He however also appreciated the performances of the Rescuers from other districts.

District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian also expressed his admiration for the team, commending their hard work and the professionalism they displayed throughout the competition.

"The team’s success is a result of their consistent training and commitment to saving lives. We are proud of their achievement, and we believe they will continue to shine in the National Rescue Challenge."

With their impressive win at the divisional level, the Multan Rescue 1122 team now sets its sights on the upcoming National Rescue Challenge, which will be held in Lahore. This event will feature top-performing rescue teams from across the country, competing in more advanced and difficult rescue scenarios. The competition will offer the Multan team an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities on a larger stage and to represent their division with pride.