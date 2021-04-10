UrduPoint.com
Multi-city roll out of 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' programme to be inaugurated on Monday

The ribbon cutting ceremony of the multi-city roll out of Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye (EKBNS) programme will be held on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The ribbon cutting ceremony of the multi-city roll out of Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye (EKBNS) programme will be held on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the multi-city roll out of EKBNS programme which is being expanded to three major cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before the month of Ramzan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar said while speaking to the press with regard to the ribbon cutting ceremony for the multi-city roll out said, "The distribution of free meals will help the labour class to save their hard-earned earnings for their families. Later this year, the programme will be upscaled phase-wise to other parts of the country", The upscaled EKBNS programme will serve free meals to labourers, daily wage earners and piece rate workers who cannot access Ehsaas Panagahs and Ehsaas Langars.

Through a virtual groundbreaking ceremony, the PM will be joined by the Chief Ministers of KP, and Punjab together with parliamentarians to inaugurate the EKBNS free food service through multiple truck kitchens in Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad.

Each truck will feed 1500-2000 people daily on specified service points. The meals will be cooked, stored and served from a truck kitchen.

The EKBNS initiative was officially launched by the PM on March 10 to serve free meals to deserving populations in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In the initial phase, 37,827 meals have been served so far across the twin cities. Centered on lessons from this initial phase, the innovative EKBNS programme is now being upscaled to three other cities.

EKBNS is PM's vision for the year 2021. Earlier this year, PM had declared his resolve for the year 2021 that EKBNS would be introduced to make sure that no one goes to bed hungry.

