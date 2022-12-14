UrduPoint.com

Multi-disciplinary Conference Concludes At Wah University

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The 7th Multi-Disciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC) concludes at the University of Wah (UW) on Wednesday.

The conference was organized by the university in collaboration with the Higher education Commission of Pakistan and the Pakistan Science Foundation.

The key areas of the conference included Basic Sciences, Computer Science, Engineering Sciences, and Social Sciences and Humanities. Hamza Sarosh, Senior Vice President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry graced the opening ceremony as Chief Guest. The Conference was attended by a galaxy of renowned national and international speakers.

Literary delegates from Turkey including Prof Dr Mahmut Boyukata, Kirikkale University; Prof Dr Tuncay Bayram, Karadeniz Technical University; Prof Dr Necla Cakmal, Karabuk University and Faheem Abbasi from Braq Geo Services, Norway presented keynote speeches in physical mode.

In addition, seasoned scholars including Prof Dr Alan Fryer, University of Kentucky, USA; Prof Dr Aslam Syed, Bonn, Germany, and Dr. Waheed Ullah, Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology, China, delivered keynote speeches in online mode.

Prof Dr Gulfaraz Ahmed, former Federal Secretary, Islamabad; Prof Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Emeritus Prof QAU, Prof Dr Anila Kamal, VC Rawalpindi Women University, Prof Dr Safia Ahmad, VC Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, Prof Dr M. Adnan Saeed, Head Department of Nuclear Medicine, Nori Hospital, Islamabad and Dr Khalid Amin Khan, Exploration Manager Oil and Gas Company Limited, Islamabad were also amongst the notable figures.

During two days of the Conference, a total of 107 papers were presented. Prof Dr Jameel-un Nabi, Vice Chancellor University of Wah, in his introductory speech stressed proactively engaging in research activities for sustainable development in the modern world.

In his opening remarks, Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmad, Director, ORIC highlighted the significance of academic conferences and shed light on how MDSRIC has acted as a platform where academicians and researchers from renowned universities can meet; exchange ideas on their research and can enlighten the participants about future developments in their disciplines. The Conference received positive feedback from researchers and attendees who appreciated UW and ORIC for organizing an informative and insightful event.

