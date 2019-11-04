Multi-Disciplinary Research workshop held

(@imziishan)

A workshop with title of "Multi-Disciplinary Research was organized by the History Department, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) at the varsity premises

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A workshop with title of "Multi-Disciplinary Research was organized by the History Department, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) at the varsity premises.

Research scholars from IUB and Lahore University of Management Sciences presented their research thesis and read papers.

The scholars who read their papers included Prof Dr. Fakhar Bilal, Dr. Mazhar Hussain and Mrs. Samia Khalid. Ph.D and M.Phil scholars and a large number of academicians and students attended the workshop.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor, IUB, Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob said that teachers and students should pay special attention towards conducting research in different issues and topics. He said that the country needed research scholars. He said that organizing such type of workshop helped in spread of quality education.

Later, Memorandum of Understanding were inked between Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Technology Rahimyar Khan to establish museum and to conduct joint research in archeology.