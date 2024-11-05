Multi-faceted Activities Arranged For Primary School Students
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The District Administration under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program Awami Agenda on Tuesday held a magnificent multi-faceted exhibition at the Kohat Sports Complex to create awareness among the Primary school students of Kohat on environment, its protection, science and sports.
Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafiullah Jan MPA and Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah attended the said exhibition as chief guests.
The students of government primary schools of Kohat set up beautiful display stalls and presented practical activities. Parents, teachers and people from different walks of life witnessed the activities in large numbers and highly appreciated the various activities.
The audience highly appreciated the children’s scientific experiments and environmental awareness.
Chairman DDAC Kohat and Commissioner Kohat highly appreciated the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram and his team for organizing these useful activities for the primary school students.
Commissioner Kohat announced that under the Chief Minister program Awami Agenda such useful activities will also be organized continuously in all the districts of Kohat Division.
